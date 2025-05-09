Ethic Inc. Acquires 5,507 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $928.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $913.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $979.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $752.30 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.