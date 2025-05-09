Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $490.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.