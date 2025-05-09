Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 923,128 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 362.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 923,128 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $130,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,752.64. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $712,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,157,209.52. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,355 shares of company stock worth $37,216,079 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

