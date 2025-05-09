Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes $11.40 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 153,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,000. Fortive makes up 0.1% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fortive by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,566 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,036,000 after buying an additional 3,810,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $142,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $519,115.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,425.85. The trade was a 21.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.