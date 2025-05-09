NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,706 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of NIKE worth $136,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after acquiring an additional 347,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,288,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

