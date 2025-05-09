Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Trimmed by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.