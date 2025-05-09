Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,545 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.0 %

GLD opened at $304.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $211.54 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

