Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

