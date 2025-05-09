Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,036 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 216.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

