CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $29,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $237,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $428.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 840.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.00. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,551 shares of company stock worth $83,604,814 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

