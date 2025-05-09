Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.