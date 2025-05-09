Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 5,531 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $81,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,800 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.53 and its 200 day moving average is $197.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.92 billion, a PE ratio of 169.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

