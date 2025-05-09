Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.2 %

LLY stock opened at $752.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $814.48 and a 200-day moving average of $812.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.