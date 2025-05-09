First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $315.92 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 629,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 0.9% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $315,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 217,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,173,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

SPGI stock opened at $507.60 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.49 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

