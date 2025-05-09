EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 474 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,622,000 after purchasing an additional 259,627 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 240,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,424. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.48.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

