Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,901,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 0.7% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Copart were worth $223,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Copart by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

