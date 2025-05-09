Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,127 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $300.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

