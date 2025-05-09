Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 45,157 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,157 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.