Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 45,157 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,157 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.
PACCAR Stock Performance
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.30.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
