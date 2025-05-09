EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $194,208,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in GE Aerospace by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,551,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,438,000 after purchasing an additional 781,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $214.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $216.80. The company has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.61.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

