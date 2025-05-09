Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,083 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Cummins were worth $36,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.69.

Cummins stock opened at $306.55 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

