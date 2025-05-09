The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Elyxium Wealth LLC

Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $85.41 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

