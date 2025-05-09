Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Tesla by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 3.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $917.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.62, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 target price (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia purchased 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,623 shares of company stock valued at $114,400,501. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

