Retail Stocks To Watch Today – May 8th

Tesla, Microsoft, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers, such as department stores, specialty shops, and e-commerce platforms. Because their revenues depend on consumer spending and economic conditions, retail stocks often serve as indicators of broader market sentiment and purchasing trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $11.38 on Thursday, reaching $287.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,787,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,721,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.63. The company has a market capitalization of $926.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.98, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $8.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,864,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.20 and its 200 day moving average is $411.42.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.10. 27,689,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,991,454. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

