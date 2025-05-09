Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $7.11 Million Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Barclays PLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after buying an additional 64,380 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $137.48 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

