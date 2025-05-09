SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) is Engle Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Engle Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja makes up about 6.8% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $22,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of SN opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SharkNinja from $133.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SharkNinja from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.06.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

