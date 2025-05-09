Ethic Inc. Buys 176,786 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 176,786 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

CMCSA stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

