Fullcircle Wealth LLC Invests $209,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 441.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE IR opened at $79.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.