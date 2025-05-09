Ethic Inc. Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEP opened at $131.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.16 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

