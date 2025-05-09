9,875 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,508,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,798,000 after buying an additional 3,015,979 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,648,000 after buying an additional 2,225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,654 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

