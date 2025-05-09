Ethic Inc. Buys 10,276 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.55.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $307.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.27 and a 12-month high of $322.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total transaction of $144,832.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,112.80. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

