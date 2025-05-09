Expect Equity LLC Purchases New Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Expect Equity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Kemper makes up approximately 1.9% of Expect Equity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kemper by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,363,000 after buying an additional 574,730 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after acquiring an additional 374,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,325,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 3,378.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 214,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $14,016,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

KMPR opened at $62.51 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

