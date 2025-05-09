Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 798.57 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is -8,600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIP

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.