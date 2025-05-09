William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for Zoetis Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $161.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.