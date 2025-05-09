Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 70,033 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,033 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $19,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,463,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $27,493,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 653,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,097.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,439,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 269,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,227.60. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $128,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,014.08. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,169 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

