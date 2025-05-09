14,178 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Purchased by Expect Equity LLC

Expect Equity LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. The Hanover Insurance Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Expect Equity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,772,450. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. This represents a 28.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $166.15 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.66 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.15.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

