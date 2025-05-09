Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.33% of Greenbrier Companies worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 398,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after buying an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 85,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

