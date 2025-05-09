Expect Equity LLC Invests $2.39 Million in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Expect Equity LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 123,124 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. LSI Industries makes up approximately 2.5% of Expect Equity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Expect Equity LLC owned about 0.41% of LSI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 894.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

