Evensky & Katz LLC Has $15.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VOE stock opened at $159.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

