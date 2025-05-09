Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 26,478 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,152,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

ENB opened at $45.81 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 157.56%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

