Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $278.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.62 and its 200-day moving average is $286.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

