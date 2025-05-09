Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $479,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VUG opened at $387.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

