FACT Capital LP Invests $6.10 Million in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

FACT Capital LP purchased a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,000. Viking makes up about 2.7% of FACT Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viking by 883.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viking in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Viking in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of VIK opened at $43.59 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.67.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

