Engle Capital Management L.P. Takes $9.16 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,000. Vistra makes up approximately 2.7% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Vistra Stock Up 1.0 %

Vistra stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.12. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

