Engle Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for about 1.5% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 245,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $457.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.92 and a 52-week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

