Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 4,051 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,151,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

