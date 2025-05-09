Expect Equity LLC Buys New Stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Expect Equity LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000. CECO Environmental comprises about 3.4% of Expect Equity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Expect Equity LLC owned about 0.31% of CECO Environmental at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO Environmental stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.39 million, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $135,264.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,539. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,992.55. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CECO

CECO Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

