Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 445.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,273 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 2.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of First Solar worth $58,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,815. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $235.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.87.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

