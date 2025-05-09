Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,323,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,531 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $137,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,604,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,170,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 85,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 326,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,013.45. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 11,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $760,080.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,191 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,294.67. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

