Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,634,764 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,103,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634,764 shares during the period. Helix Energy Solutions Group accounts for 1.5% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $38,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

