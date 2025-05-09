Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,971,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,439,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,971,000 shares during the quarter. Exelixis makes up approximately 4.0% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Exelixis worth $780,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 704,786 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 505,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exelixis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

In other Exelixis news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 693,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,034,059. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,046 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

